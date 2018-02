5 Čechů nalákalo své krajany do Anglie, kde je vykořisťovali. Mayová kauzu zmínila v Mnichově

VIDEO: Backstage after her speech at the @MunSecConf, the PM outlines her key message about the future relationship the UK and EU can have on security, to keep people safe. #MSC2018 https://t.co/ybzjfrf4iE Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Backstage after her speech at the @MunSecConf, the PM outlines her key message about the future relationship the UK and EU can have on security, to keep people safe. #MSC2018 https://t.co/ybzjfrf4iE