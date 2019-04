Trump vyzval centrální banku, aby snížila úroky. Minulý rok navyšovala úrokové sazby celkem čtyřikrát

VIDEO: BREAKING: Trump says "I personally think the Fed should drop rates" because they are slowing down the economy and instead of "quantitative tightening it should actually now be quantitative easing" https://t.co/rlZqcl348z https://t.co/rwxXgE87pg Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

BREAKING: Trump says "I personally think the Fed should drop rates" because they are slowing down the economy and instead of "quantitative tightening it should actually now be quantitative easing" https://t.co/rlZqcl348z https://t.co/rwxXgE87pg