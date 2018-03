Do řeky v New Yorku se zřítil vrtulník, zemřelo pět lidí

VIDEO: Two killed, three critically injured in tour helicopter crash in New York City's East River https://t.co/oprRqJzRga https://t.co/vrk05JDnVM Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Two killed, three critically injured in tour helicopter crash in New York City's East River https://t.co/oprRqJzRga https://t.co/vrk05JDnVM