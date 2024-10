Rozdíl mezi Putinem a Hitlerem přináší existence NATO, uvádí kongresman USA

“This Alliance has one common theme that unites us: it is our shared democratic values" #NATOPA President @GerryConnolly stresses at @IFES_REO event in #Prague 🇨🇿 as he reiterates the case for a Centre for Democratic Resilience to be established at #NATO HQ. https://t.co/JcWk9yNHCe https://t.co/hV3cooAyU3