Irsko paralyzoval mráz a sníh. Zavřené supermarkety, jsme bez vody, doma rozmrazujeme sníh, líčí český Ir

VIDEO: So this is what a ?Red Alert for heavy snowfall? actually looks like @DublinAirport. We?ll have further updates in the morning. Stay safe. #StormEmma #BeastFromTheEast #Snow https://t.co/ENajr7xaFX Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

So this is what a ‘Red Alert for heavy snowfall’ actually looks like @DublinAirport. We’ll have further updates in the morning. Stay safe. #StormEmma #BeastFromTheEast #Snow https://t.co/ENajr7xaFX