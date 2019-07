Nový Lví král půjde za týden do kin. Obrazově i zvukově ohromující, prozrazují první reakce

VIDEO: #TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It?s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyonc? take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scen Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great https://t.co/lPH9Oo4ybb