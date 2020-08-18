Režisér Payne obviněn ze sexuálního obtěžování. Jako dítěti mi pouštěl porno, tvrdí herečka McGowanová

„Posadil sis mě a pustil mi pornofilmy, které jsi pro společnost Showtime točil pod jiným jménem,“ napsala v adresném příspěvku na sociální síti Twitter McGowanová. Došlo i na pohlavní styk. „Stále si pamatuji na tvoje sídlo v Silver Lake. Jsi od Boha opravdu obdařen. Po tom všem jsi mě zanechal samotnou na rohu ulice. Tehdy mi bylo patnáct let,“ dodala v emotivní zpovědi.
McGowanová nicméně připustila, že nechce režisérovu kariéru zničit a požaduje jen omluvu. „Cítím se špatně z toho, že někomu házím bombu do jeho kariéry, ale tak to prostě chodí. Jsem víc smutná než naštvaná,“ píše herečka, která kvůli tomto zážitku měla přestat s hraním. Znovu „objevená“ byla až ve svých 21 letech.
Magazín The Cut přišel s informací, že McGowanová Paynovo sexuální obtěžování naznačila už v jednom z rozhovorů z roku 2018. Vedla ho s novinářem Ronanem Farrowem, synem Woodyho Allena a člověkem, jenž byl hybatelem v aféře producenta Harveyho Weinsteina, která dala vzniknout hnutí #MeToo. Rose McGowanová ostatně patřila do první vlny žen, jež proti Weinsteinovi vznesly obvinění.
Alexander Payne se proslavil filmy jako Občanka Ruth (1999), Paříži, miluji tě (2006) nebo Nebraska (2013) . Dvojnásobný držitel Oscara za nejlepší adaptované scénáře v současné době natáčí pro televizi HBO sérii The Landscapers. Není jasné, zda obvinění jeho práci nějak ovlivní.
Last night I dropped a bomb of truth. For years I had thought a man I had sexual relations with was a a sexual experience I had. I now know I was groomed. I auditioned for him at 15. After my experience with him, I quit acting entirely until I was ‘discovered’ at 21. When that happened, I was like, fuck it, let’s do this. I even tweeted a congratulations on his Oscar win in 2012, that’s how deep in the Cult of Hollywood I was. It wasn’t until three weeks after the Weinstein story broke that I re-evaluated the situation. I feel badly about throwing a bomb into someone’s life and career, but I guess that’s social conditioning. I’m more sad than angry. Sad for 15 year-old me. Sad for the adult me that still thought it was a choice I made. Grooming is real. I want you all to know that it’s not your fault if you were mentally massaged into thinking it’s okay. It is not. I know this now. I would even go up to this director at events and ask him, with a smile, “remember when you had sex with me at 15?” And I would laugh it off. That is deep societal programming. If you are out there trying to have sex with an underage minor, you are committing a crime, even if the minor doesn’t know it. I was attracted to him, so I thought it was on me, but that’s not correct. I was not an adult. When it happened, I’d recently been left behind in Hollywood by a family member to fend for myself. The wolves preyed. Please recognize that if this has happened to you, the shame is not yours, it’s theirs. Give it back. Groomers are skilled operators and at 15, I was not aware of the warning signs. I named him on Twitter, but since Instagram is my softer side, I just don’t want his name here. Goddess bless us all, except for those that abuse their power. Here’s to freedom, yours and mine.