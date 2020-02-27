Utrpení hvězdy. Zdrogovali mě a znásilnili, přiznala po deseti letech zpěvačka Duffy

LONDÝN Velšská zpěvačka Duffy (vlastním jménem Aimée Ann Duffyová) na svém Instagramu přiznala, že kariéru ukončila prakticky beze slova poté, co byla zdrogována, znásilněna a několik dnů držena v zajetí. Podle svých slov se s otřesným zážitkem konečně vyrovnala.

Zpěvačka Duffy vydala dvě úspěšná alba Rockferry (2008) a Endlessly (2010). Poté se na deset let odmlčela a fanoušci jejího velmi charakteristického hlasu deset let pátrali, co se s Duffy vlastně stalo. Nyní dostali prostřednictvím sociálních sítí odpověď.

„Pravda je taková, a prosím věřte mi, že jsem v pořádku a bezpečí, že mě znásilnili a zdrogovali. Několik dnů mě drželi v zajetí. Přežila jsem, ale vyrovnat se s tímto zážitkem chtělo čas. Nedá se to zlehčovat. Ale můžu vám říct, že těch posledních deset let jsem strávila tisíce a tisíce dnů opětovným pouštěním slunce do svého srdce. To slunce nyní znovu svítí.“



Dříve o svých problémech nechtěla mluvit kvůli smutku. Ze stejného důvodu nechtěla pokračovat v kariéře. Když ji nedávno kontaktoval jeden z novinářů, zpěvačka se poprvé od traumatu otevřela. „Choval se skvěle a bylo osvobozující o tom konečně mluvit,“ píše na sociálních sítích Duffy. V následujících dnech se zpěvačka chystá zveřejnit větší, mluvený rozhovor. Vybízí fanoušky, aby jí poslali své otázky.