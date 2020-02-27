Čtvrtek 27. února 2020svátek má Alexandr 5 °C občasný déšť se sněhem Předplatné LN
Utrpení hvězdy. Zdrogovali mě a znásilnili, přiznala po deseti letech zpěvačka Duffy

Velšská zpěvačka Duffy.

LONDÝN Velšská zpěvačka Duffy (vlastním jménem Aimée Ann Duffyová) na svém Instagramu přiznala, že kariéru ukončila prakticky beze slova poté, co byla zdrogována, znásilněna a několik dnů držena v zajetí. Podle svých slov se s otřesným zážitkem konečně vyrovnala.

Zpěvačka Duffy vydala dvě úspěšná alba Rockferry (2008) a Endlessly (2010). Poté se na deset let odmlčela a fanoušci jejího velmi charakteristického hlasu deset let pátrali, co se s Duffy vlastně stalo. Nyní dostali prostřednictvím sociálních sítí odpověď.

„Pravda je taková, a prosím věřte mi, že jsem v pořádku a bezpečí, že mě znásilnili a zdrogovali. Několik dnů mě drželi v zajetí. Přežila jsem, ale vyrovnat se s tímto zážitkem chtělo čas. Nedá se to zlehčovat. Ale můžu vám říct, že těch posledních deset let jsem strávila tisíce a tisíce dnů opětovným pouštěním slunce do svého srdce. To slunce nyní znovu svítí.“

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

Dříve o svých problémech nechtěla mluvit kvůli smutku. Ze stejného důvodu nechtěla pokračovat v kariéře. Když ji nedávno kontaktoval jeden z novinářů, zpěvačka se poprvé od traumatu otevřela. „Choval se skvěle a bylo osvobozující o tom konečně mluvit,“ píše na sociálních sítích Duffy. V následujících dnech se zpěvačka chystá zveřejnit větší, mluvený rozhovor. Vybízí fanoušky, aby jí poslali své otázky. 

