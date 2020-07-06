Kvůli komplikacím souvisejícím s covidem-19 zemřel kanadský herec Nick Cordero. Bylo mu 41 let

Pondělí 6. července 2020Den upálení mistra Jana Husa 24 °C dešťové přeháňky Předplatné LN
Washington Kanadský herec Nick Cordero, známý z rolí na Broadwayi a z televizních seriálů, zemřel v noci na pondělí v Los Angeles na následky komplikací spojených s nákazou koronavirem. S odvoláním na Corderovu manželku Amandu Klootsovou o tom informují zahraniční média. Jednačtyřicetiletý herec strávil poslední měsíce na jednotce intenzivní péče.

„Nemohu tomu uvěřit. Mám zlomené srdce. Nedokážu si představit, jak budeme žít bez něj,“ napsala Klootsová ve svém příspěvku na instagramu. Jak dodala, její manžel bojoval s covidem 95 dní. Měl mnoho zdravotních komplikací, mimo jiné otravu krve a kvůli krevním sraženinám mu lékaři museli amputovat pravou nohu. Byl rovněž připojený na dýchací přístroje, v bezvědomí a dostal dočasný kardiostimulátor.

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

„Bůh má v nebi dalšího anděla. Nick byl zářivým světlem. Každý ho měl rád, rád naslouchal i pomáhal. Byl skvělým hercem i hudebníkem. Měl rád svou rodinu a byl milujícím otcem a manželem,“ vzpomíná jeho manželka a matka jejich ročního syna Elvise.

Cordero vystupoval v mnoha muzikálech, za svou roli v muzikálu Výstřely na Broadwayi podle scénáře režiséra Woodyho Allena byl nominován na prestižní divadelní cenu Tony Awards. Objevil se i v několika epizodách televizních seriálů Zákon a pořádek: Útvar pro zvláštní oběti či Spravedlnost v krvi.

