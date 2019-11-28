Modelka Petra Němcová porodila první dítě. Na svět přivedla chlapce

Čtyřicetiletá modelka napsala, že chlapec přišel na svět v půlce tohoto měsíce „nečekaně ve 34. týdnu těhotenství uprostřed noci na odlehlém místě v přírodě“. Kde chlapeček přišel na svět, Němcová neuvedla. Svěřila se, že od jeho narození 15. listopadu s ním jezdila po různých nemocnicích a modlila se za to, aby byl silnější a zdravější. Domů si s manželem miminko přinesli teprve tento týden.
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
It’s a Boy! Streams of joy and gratitude poured down our cheeks as, yesterday, we finally welcomed into our nest, our little angel. He chose to arrive unexpectedly at 34 weeks in the middle of the night in a remote area surrounded by nature. During this storm, in which we almost gave birth to a premature baby in the car, heading towards the nearest hospital, we felt unconditional love and grace embrace us; holding us in its pure light. ✨✨✨ Since November 15th, it has been an intense journey at different hospitals, praying for our babys recovery and wishing him to become stronger and healthier, but we felt divinely guided all along the way and supported by many angels, whom we are infinitely grateful for. My hubby and I didn’t share anything as we didn’t want to worry anyone until our baby was safe and out of danger. This experience has been a conviction of the power of transformation of all things into LOVE when our mind, heart, body, and soul are in alignment. Now our beautiful baby boy is with us, safe, protected, loved and in peace✌ We are in Bliss, we are in Gratitude, and we are in LOVE with our sweet angel that is revealing to us unraveling Wisdom and Truth of many life's miracles on our beautiful planet Earth. Thank you to God and the Universe for blessing us with this miracle of Life in Divine timing. 曆✨ #Peace #Bliss #UnconditionalLove #Gratitude #Transformative #Journey #Divine #Union #SacredBirth #SacredSpace #NewHumanity #NewWorld #Consciousness
Začátkem srpna se rodačka z Karviné v Sedoně v americkém státu Arizona vdala za francouzsko-venezuelského podnikatele Benjamina Larretchea a o něco později na instagramu informovala, že čeká dítě.
Éra supermodelek skončila, říká Petra Němcová. Táhnou tváře, kterým se nemusí tolik platit
Němcová začala kariéru v modelingu v 16 letech. V roce 2004 zažila v Thajsku cunami, které nepřežil její tehdejší přítel, módní fotograf Simon Atlee. Pod vlivem této zkušenosti založila charitativní organizaci na pomoc obětem přírodních katastrof. Němcová pracovala pro nejznámější módní a kosmetické značky, objevila se na titulní stránkách předních časopisů věnujících se módě a životnímu stylu.