We are saddened to hear that Frederik de Luxembourg, an impactful member of the Mito and POLG community, passed away on March 1st after battling mitochondrial disease for 8 years. Frederik’s dedication to the mito community changed countless lives, offering hope, support, and a path forward for so many. His impact will forever be felt, and his light will continue to shine through the foundation he built.



Our hearts are with his family, friends, the POLG Foundation, and all those whose lives he touched. Rest in peace, Frederik. Your legacy lives on. #POLGFoundation