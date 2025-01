Trump ukončí „genocidu“. Škrtl 50 milionů dolarů na pořizování kondomů v Gaze

What is Behind “Trump Administration Freezes $50M Condom Aid to Gaza Amid Foreign Aid Overhaul”



Hamas in Gaza has used “Condom Balloons” as a low-tech weapon to cause fires and damage in Israel. These balloons, made from condoms filled with helium or hydrogen, carry incendiary… https://t.co/et0aTzP0Qo https://t.co/3Orr3h0UEK