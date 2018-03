Při zřícení lávky pro pěší v Miami zemřelo nejméně šest lidí, policie očekává nárůst počtu obětí

VIDEO: #BREAKING: Pedestrian bridge has collapsed at FIU, at least 6 injured (video: Gabriela Collazo) https://t.co/BfiB0GPq7C Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#BREAKING: Pedestrian bridge has collapsed at FIU, at least 6 injured (video: Gabriela Collazo) https://t.co/BfiB0GPq7C