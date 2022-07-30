Angličtina s Lidovkami. Zkuste si přečíst článek, pomůžeme vám s nejtěžšími slovíčky a gramatikou

What happens to our bones in space?
Astronaut study reveals that astronauts suffer significant bone loss during space missions.
A study of bone loss in 17 astronauts who flew aboard the International Space Station is providing a fuller understanding of the effects of space travel on the human body and steps that can mitigate it, crucial knowledge ahead of potential ambitious future missions. The research amassed new data on bone loss in astronauts caused by the microgravity conditions of space and the degree to which bone mineral density can be regained on Earth. It involved 14 male and three female astronauts, average age 47, whose missions ranged from four to seven months in space, with an average of about 5-1/2 months.
SLOVÍČKA
bone loss úbytek kostní hmoty
aboard sth na palubě čeho
mitigate zmírnit, minimalizovat
amass data shromáždit data
microgravity conditions podmínky mikrogravitace
bone mineral density denzita kostního minerálu
regain sth znovu získat co, obnovit
exhibit sth vykazovat co
tibia holenní kost
lower leg bérec
novel nový
recover znovu nabýt
occur nastat, vzniknout
weight-bearing nesoucí zátěž
countermeasure protiopatření
prevent zabránit, předejít
fine structure jemná struktura
thin řídnout, ztenčovat
rod tyč(ka)
disconnect sth odpojit, oddělit
thicken zesílit, zhoustnout
rebuild sth obnovit
pose představovat, znamenat
key concern klíčová obava/otázka
aim mít v úmyslu, zamýšlet
at the earliest nejdříve
plateau ustálit se, stabilizovat
A year after returning to Earth, the astronauts on average exhibited 2.1% reduced bone mineral density at the tibia - one of the bones of the lower leg - and 1.3% reduced bone strength. Nine did not recover bone mineral density after the space flight, experiencing permanent loss.
„We know that astronauts lose bone on long-duration spaceflight. What’s novel about this study is that we followed astronauts for one year after their space travel to understand if and how bone recovers,“ said University of Calgary professor Leigh Gabel, an exercise scientist who was the lead author of the research recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.
„Astronauts experienced significant bone loss during six-month spaceflights - loss that we would expect to see in older adults over two decades on Earth, and they only recovered about half of that loss after one year back on Earth,“ Gabel said.
The bone loss occurs because bones that typically would be weight-bearing on Earth do not carry weight in space. Space agencies are going to need to improve countermeasures - exercise regimes and nutrition - to help prevent bone loss, Gabel said.
„During spaceflight, fine bone structures thin, and eventually some of the bone rods disconnect from one another. Once the astronaut comes back to Earth, the remaining bone connections can thicken and strengthen, but the ones that disconnected in space can’t be rebuilt, so the astronaut’s overall bone structure permanently changes,“ Gabel said.
Space travel poses various challenges to the human body - key concerns for space agencies as they plan new explorations. For instance, NASA is aiming to send astronauts back to the moon, a mission now planned for 2025 at the earliest.
„There is a lot we still do not know regarding how microgravity affects human health, particularly on space missions longer than six months, and on the long-term health consequences,“ Gabel said. „We really hope that bone loss eventually plateaus on longer missions, that people will stop losing bone, but we don’t know.“
NAUČTE SE GRAMATIKU Z TEXTU
Dnes se blíž podíváme na slovo still, které najdeme ve větě: „There is a lot we still do not know...“ Slovo still znamená stále ve významu stále ještě a používá se v tomto významu hlavně v záporných větách, přičemž stojí před záporným pomocným slovesem, např. „I still don’t know what to do.“ V přítomném čase se můžeme se still setkat také v otázkách a v kladných větách, např. „Is Lucy still in hospital?“ „She is still working.“
V záporných větách se podobně jako still používá také yet, které však stojí vždy na konci věty. „I haven’t seen her yet.“ Still … not značí větší míru překvapení nebo netrpělivosti. Yet lze použít i v otázkách. Tady ale česky znamená už, např. „Has your passport arrived yet?“
Doplňte do vět still nebo yet:
1. The scientists … don’t know a lot about the effects of microgravity on human health.
2. I haven’t met your sister … .
3. Have you seen her …? No, not … .
Text pochází z agentury Reuters
Lekci připravila Englishka.cz