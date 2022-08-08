Pondělí 8. srpna 2022, svátek má Soběslav
Lidovky.cz

Magazín

Rozečtěte se v angličtině s Lidovkami. Zkuste si přečíst článek, pomůžeme vám se slovíčky i gramatikou


Tragické letní snímky lesních požárů jsme dosud znali jen z vyprahlého jihu. Vzpomeňte na loňský srpen v Řecku či letošní červenec ve Španělsku, Portugalsku a jižní Francii. Jenže tento snímek je z Národního parku České Švýcarsko, kde čeští hasiči likvidovali rozsáhlý požár před několika dny. Fakt, že bylo velké horko a sucho, a do toho ještě foukal vítr, jim značně komplikoval práci. „Letní vlny veder jsou v České republice delší a intenzivnější než v 60. letech 20. století. A pro Českou republiku to znamená problém,“ upozorňuje Lukáš Dolák. foto: ČTK

Server Lidovky.cz přináší ve spolupráci s Englishka.cz netradiční letní kurz. Ocení jej všichni čtenáři, kteří sice ovládají základy angličtiny, ale chtějí se v ní „rozečíst“. Každý den vydáváme jednu zprávu z médií na aktuální téma se zvýrazněnými slovíčky, jejichž překlad najdete v doprovodném slovníčku. Na konci článku se naučíte víc o důležité gramatice uvnitř textu.
Wildfires rage in France and Spain

Wildfires scorch France and Spain as heatwaves sear Europe with thousands of people being evacuated from their homes.

Wildfires recently raged in southwestern France and Spain, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes as blistering summer temperatures put authorities on alert in parts of Europe.

Text pochází z agentury Reuters.

About 14,000 people had been evacuated from France’s Gironde region as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a recent statement.

„We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilised,“ Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde, told a news conference.

Wildfires have torn through France in recent weeks, as well as other European countries including Portugal and Spain. In the latest weather warning, 38 of France’s 96 departments were listed on „orange“ alert, with residents of those areas urged to be vigilant. The heatwave in western France was expected yet to peak, with temperatures climbing above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). In neighbouring Spain, firefighters were also battling a series of blazes after days of unusually high temperatures that reached up to 45.7 C (114 F). The nearly week-long heatwave has caused 360 heat-related deaths, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from homes due to a large wildfire near Mijas, a town in the province of Malaga that is popular with northern European tourists, the region’s emergency services said in a recent tweet. Many were taken to shelter in a provincial sports centre. „The police drove up and down the road with their sirens on and everyone was told to leave. Just leave. No instructions where to go,“ said British pensioner John Pretty, 83.

„It’s frightening ... because you don’t know what’s happening,“ said Belgian resident Jean-Marie Vandelanotte, 68. There was some respite for firefighters in Portugal, where temperatures dropped across most of the country after reaching about 40 C (104 F) in recent days.

„We have had big fires and we don’t want them to be reactivatedagain… We must be extremely vigilant the following days,“ Emergency and Civil Protection Authority Commander Andre Fernandes told reporters.

A total of 39,550 hectares (98,000 acres) was ravaged by wildfires from the start of the year until mid-June, more than triple the area razed by fires in the same period last year, data from the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests showed.

An area equivalent to almost two-thirds of that has burned during recent fires.

Portugal’s Health Ministry said 238 people had died as a result of the heatwave between July 7 and 13, most of them elderly people with underlying conditions.

NAUČTE SE GRAMATIKU Z TEXTU

V dnešním textu se objevilo slovní spojení due to, ve větě: „… have been evacuated from homes due to a large wildfire…“

Due to(= kvůli) je složená předložka, která se používá pro vyjádření příčiny nebo důvodu, např. „The car accident was due to a distracted driver.“ S předložkou due to se setkáme zejména ve formálních situacích v neutrálních a negativních kontextech.

V souvislosti s časovými plány nebo jízdními řády se často používá vazba be due to, např. „The plane is due to land at 2.15.“

Due ale může mít také funkci přídavného jména ve významu očekávaný nebo splatný, např. „Their first baby is due in January.“

„When is the first payment due?“

Přeložte (řešení na konci článku):

1. Kvůli horku bylo mnoho požárů. 2. Nájemné je splatné na konci měsíce. 3. Schůzka se má konat příští týden.


Řešení: 1. There were many fires due to the heat. 2. The rent is due at the end of the month. 3. The meeting is due to take place next week.

Témata: angličtina, Francie

