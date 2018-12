Australanka seskočila padákem ve 102 letech. Chce vybrat peníze pro charitu

VIDEO: Video Facebook ABC News 10. 12. 2018 13:00 Pro zobrazení videa musíte mít zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

RECORD-BREAKER: This 102-year-old woman became the oldest skydiver in the world with a charity jump from 14,000 feet after losing her daughter to Motor Neurone Disease. https://abcn.ws/2RKINKF