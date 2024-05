S Ipswichem jásá i Sheeran. Hráči mu v šatně zpívali jeho hit, teď plánují party

Back to back promotions for @ipswichtown. Very emotional. It wasn’t that long ago I was sat at Portman Road watching them lose in League One with 11k people watching. This is huge for the club, huge for the town, and huge for football, showing anything can happen with belief and passion. Congrats to all the players, people at the club, and of course super Kieran. Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate but we don’t want another betting company as the sponsor next season eh. Uppa town. Emotional. See you in the Prem xx