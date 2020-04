Falšování dokladů a praní špinavých peněz? Žádný stres. Ronaldinho si krátí čas triky s míčem

VIDEO: ???? Ronaldinho is playing football in jail and he's running the show by doing some tricks and flicks. This is like FIFA street in real life. ?? https://t.co/8tmXlgaW46 Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Ronaldinho is playing football in jail and he's running the show by doing some tricks and flicks. This is like FIFA street in real life. https://t.co/8tmXlgaW46