VIDEO: Ronaldo letěl a přirovnal se k Jordanovi. Visel ve vzduchu snad hodinu a půl, řekl Ranieri

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo. The best goal scorer there is, the best goal scorer that has been. Absolute legend of the sport. https://t.co/ebv206pVJU Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Cristiano Ronaldo. The best goal scorer there is, the best goal scorer that has been. Absolute legend of the sport. https://t.co/ebv206pVJU