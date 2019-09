VIDEO: Rumunští fanoušci bučí při minutě ticha za zesnulou dceru Luise Enriqueho

VIDEO: Seems like the Romania fans didn't respect the minute's silence in memory of Luis Enrique's daughter Xana... #ROMvsESP https://t.co/dePjGKkGYA Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Seems like the Romania fans didn't respect the minute's silence in memory of Luis Enrique's daughter Xana... #ROMvsESP https://t.co/dePjGKkGYA