Činy, které povýší hvězdy na legendy. Frajer Stamkos napsal další neuvěřitelný příběh NHL

It's not often a team has three players with a double-digit goal total during a single postseason, but the @TBLightning have achieved the feat this year. #StanleyCup Brayden Point - 11 Victor Hedman - 10 Ondrej Palat - 10 #NHLStats: https://t.co/9AatsCfryh https://t.co/nLg3x3JGWb