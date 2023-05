David Pastrnak led the NHL by scoring 20.3% of the @NHLBruins’ goals in 2022-23, the second time he has had that high a percentage. He finished top-three in goals (2nd; 61), points (3rd; 113), GWG (1st; 13) and shots on goal (1st; 407). #NHLAwards



