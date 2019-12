VIDEO: Český nešťastník. Simon už zvedal ruce nad hlavu, ve stoprocentní šanci však selhal

VIDEO: Dominik Simon celebrates a goal. The only problem? It didn't go in. #STLvsPIT https://t.co/QhutQ6sQBp Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Dominik Simon celebrates a goal. The only problem? It didn't go in. #STLvsPIT https://t.co/QhutQ6sQBp