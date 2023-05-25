Čtvrtek 25. května 2023, svátek má Viola
Lidovky.cz

Sport

Tkachuk gólem z poslední minuty poslal Floridu do finále Stanley Cupu


Zvětšit fotografii

Matthew Tkachuk (vlevo) a Sergej Bobrovskij oslavují výhru Florida Panthers. foto: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsReuters

Spanilá jízda hokejistů Floridy v letošním play off NHL nebere konce. Po překvapivém vyřazení rekordmanů z Bostonu a následném úspěchu proti favorizovanému Torontu si ve finále Východní konference Panthers poradili hladce 4:0 na zápasy s Carolinou. Rozhodující čtvrtý duel ve středu uhráli po těsném skóre 4:3, když v čase 59:55 rozhodl svou druhou trefou večera Matthew Tkachuk.
Výsledek

Florida - Carolina 4:3, konečný stav série 4:0.

Play-off NHL
Finále V. konference 25. 5. 2023 2:00
Florida Panthers Florida Panthers : Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes 4:3 (2:1, 1:1, 1:1)
Góly:
00:41 Duclair (Barkov, Verhaeghe)
10:23 Tkachuk (Ekblad, Forsling)
29:49 Lomberg (White, E. Staal)
59:55 Tkachuk (Barkov, Reinhart)
Góly:
13:03 Stastny (Skjei, Martinook)
22:51 Teräväinen (Skjei, Kotkaniemi)
56:38 Fast (Martinook, Chatfield)
Sestavy:
Bobrovskij (Lyon) – Ekblad (A), Forsling, Montour, M. Staal, Gudas, Mahura – Duclair, Barkov (C), Verhaeghe – Tkachuk (A), Bennett, Cousins – Reinhart, Lundell, Luostarinen – White, E. Staal, Lomberg.
Sestavy:
Andersen (Raanta) – Burns, Slavin (A), Pesce, Skjei, Chatfield, Gostisbehere – Jarvis, S. Aho II, Noesen – Teräväinen, Kotkaniemi, Drury – Nečas, J. Staal (C), MacEachern – Fast, Stastny, Martinook (A).

Rozhodčí: McCauley, O'Rourke – Murray, Cherrey

Počet diváků: 20 065

Stav série: 4:0

Autor:

