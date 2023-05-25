Tkachuk gólem z poslední minuty poslal Floridu do finále Stanley Cupu

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Výsledek
Florida - Carolina 4:3, konečný stav série 4:0.
Florida Panthers : Carolina Hurricanes 4:3 (2:1, 1:1, 1:1)
Góly:
00:41 Duclair (Barkov, Verhaeghe)
10:23 Tkachuk (Ekblad, Forsling)
29:49 Lomberg (White, E. Staal)
59:55 Tkachuk (Barkov, Reinhart)
Góly:
13:03 Stastny (Skjei, Martinook)
22:51 Teräväinen (Skjei, Kotkaniemi)
56:38 Fast (Martinook, Chatfield)
Sestavy:
Bobrovskij (Lyon) – Ekblad (A), Forsling, Montour, M. Staal, Gudas, Mahura – Duclair, Barkov (C), Verhaeghe – Tkachuk (A), Bennett, Cousins – Reinhart, Lundell, Luostarinen – White, E. Staal, Lomberg.
Sestavy:
Andersen (Raanta) – Burns, Slavin (A), Pesce, Skjei, Chatfield, Gostisbehere – Jarvis, S. Aho II, Noesen – Teräväinen, Kotkaniemi, Drury – Nečas, J. Staal (C), MacEachern – Fast, Stastny, Martinook (A).
Rozhodčí: McCauley, O'Rourke – Murray, Cherrey
Počet diváků: 20 065
Stav série: 4:0