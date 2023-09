Sám život zachránil, teď o něj při zápase přišel. NFL postihla tragédie

This is awful: A video was revealed that a 53-year old #Patriots fan hit his head after getting punched by a #Dolphins fan on Sunday Night's game.



The fan, Dale Mooney, lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he passed.



This is a tragedy, hopefully these fights…