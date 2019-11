Fanoušci Malmö poničili Ibrahimovicovu sochu poté, co legenda klubu ohlásila příchod k rivalům z Hammarby

VIDEO: Wednesday: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces he's bought a 25% stake in Hammarby. Fans of his first club, Malmo, are not happy. Wednesday night: The statue Malmo had unveiled of Zlatan barely a month ago is vandalised, set on fire, and his house spray Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Wednesday: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces he's bought a 25% stake in Hammarby. Fans of his first club, Malmo, are not happy. Wednesday night: The statue Malmo had unveiled of Zlatan barely a month ago is vandalised, set on fire, and his house spray painted with 'judas' https://t.co/VSLwMkqzjj