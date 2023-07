Zázrační bratři z Francie. V 16 a 19 letech nahánějí i neohrožené Číňany

European Games Winner !!

I’m so happy and proud about my performance here in Krakow



My first title in Senior and I will remember for all the rest of my life !!



I want to say thanks you to @nathanael.molin for the coaching and also for everything

Thanks to our team @jeremy_surault_prepaperf34 and @julie.bernardin !!

Thanks to my brother and my family who support me a lot❤️!!

And of course thanks to all the French team



Now it’s time to enjoy a little bit and focus for the Team events!



Lets go Team France