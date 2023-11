MMA je antisemitské, napsal novinář. Od muslimských zápasníků schytává kritiku

Ariel Helwani has an open discussion on the state of specific relationships in MMA



“What do we make of and what to do with some of the uncomfortableness of someone like Khamzat Chimaev being very close friends with a Chechen dictator, rubbing elbows, his sons taking photos with… https://t.co/aY7D4HgnU9 https://t.co/BeDZPYV4vU