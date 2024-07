Řekl jsem našemu fotografovi: Prosím tě, najdi mi ty zuby, popisuje Hirt

After I see that Jan Hirt broke his teeths because of fan and today EF rider his a phone with his head… REMINDER! #TDF2024



🚫 KEEP YOUR PHONE BEHIND THE BARRIERS.

🚫 DO NOT TOUCH THE RIDERS.

🚫 DO NOT USE FLARES.

🚫 KEEP YOUR ANIMALS ON A LEASH.

🚫 DON'T STAND ON THE ROAD. https://t.co/kpHXOEgIjy