I would like to announce that I won’t be training in the US anymore. It was a very difficult period for me with all these changes and new challenges. I missed my family and friends, and having them so far away with an ocean between us was very painful and it didn’t help me to get in to the right mindset for the season. I really want to thank Aleksey and Olga for everything they did for me, I loved to train in this amazing ice rink with them and I met a lot of new people. I am happy and grateful for this experience, it shaped me and helped me grow as a person and as a skater.

As of now I will return skating in my long time training center in Egna where the Young Goose Academy welcomed me again with open arms.