Stosurová hlásí šťastnou novinku, její přítelkyně porodila dceru Genevieve

Australská tenistka Samantha Stosurová. | na serveru Lidovky.cz | aktuální zprávy Australská tenistka Samantha Stosurová. | foto: Reuters

Melbourne Australská tenistka Samantha Stosurová se stala matkou. Partnerka vítězky US Open 2011 porodila už 16. června dceru Genevieve. Stosurová o tom dnes informovala na instagramu.

„Život v izolaci kvůli koronaviru byl v mnoha směrech hodně náročný, ale z osobního hlediska to pro mě bylo jedno z nejúžasnějších a nejšťastnějších období v životě,“ napsala Stosurová.

Šestatřicetiletá Australanka má vedle titulu z US Open ve dvouhře na kontě tři další grandslamové triumfy ve čtyřhře. Byla také deblovou světovou jedničkou.

