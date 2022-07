Tadej je na limitu, zaútoč. O žlutém stínu a zelené příšeře v rozhodující bitvě

Great moment of sportsmanship as race leader Vingegaard waits for Tadej Pogacar after his crash, just so Pogacar has a chance to beat him fairly on the next climb!



