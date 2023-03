Ten, co skočil pozadu. Otec moderní výšky Dick Fosbury podlehl rakovině

Repost from @ray_schulte

•

It is with a very heavy heart I have to release the news that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury @dickfosbury68 passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma.



The Track & Field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury, and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps of Hailey, Idaho, and Kristin Thompson.



A”Celebration of Life” is being planned by the family and will take place within the next few months. Details will be made available shortly.



Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world. A true legend, and friend of all!



Rest In Peace Dick ❤️