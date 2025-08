🚨🔴🔵 Olympique Lyon agree deal to sign Pawel Sulc from Viktoria Plzen, all done.



The midfielder will cost €7.5m plus add-ons up to €10m package, all agreed also on player side.



OL beat an Italian club to the signing, now medical next - follows @hugoguillemet. https://t.co/oMLk64kJG6