Astronauti vně ISS úspěšně pokračovali v opravě spektrometru. NASA vysílala přímý přenos

VIDEO: .@AstroDrewMorgan and @Astro_Luca have completed all primary tasks for today's spacewalk and started work on get ahead tasks. #AskNASA | https://t.co/cBNqC61h27 https://t.co/mEOEqRkBZe Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

.@AstroDrewMorgan and @Astro_Luca have completed all primary tasks for today's spacewalk and started work on get ahead tasks. #AskNASA | https://t.co/cBNqC61h27 https://t.co/mEOEqRkBZe