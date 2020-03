Britské důchodkyně si spolu chtějí užít karanténu. Hlavní je podle nich Netflix a velká zásoba vína

VIDEO: ????Doreen, Carol and Dotty are BACK... more from the trio on #BBCBreakfast tomorrow ? (But don�t worry reporter @JayneMcCubbinTV�kept a safe distance from the national sweethearts??) https://t.co/9iJy54FFpJ Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Doreen, Carol and Dotty are BACK... more from the trio on #BBCBreakfast tomorrow ⏰ (But don’t worry reporter @JayneMcCubbinTV kept a safe distance from the national sweethearts❣️) https://t.co/9iJy54FFpJ