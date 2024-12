Proč to udělal? Neoblíbený prezident chtěl stanným právem zatočit s opozicí

🇰🇷 Presidents of South Korea



1. Syngman Rhee (1948–1960) – Overthrown.

2. Yun Bo-seon (1960–1962) – Overthrown.

3. Park Chung-hee (1962–1979) – Assassinated.

4. Choi Kyu-hah (1979–1980) – Removed by a military coup.

5. Chun Doo-hwan (1981–1988) – Sentenced to death after…