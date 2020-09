‚Na všech životech záleží.‘ Stoletý stařík ležel 6 týdnů v nemocnici s covidem, svůj boj nevzdal

Roy is going home!

⠀

After 6 long weeks in hospital, 100 year old COVID-19 survivor Roy is heading back home to his aged care facility. Roy said an emotional farewell to our team as he left, thankful to be fully recovered.

⠀

Roy’s daughter Debbie describes him as “a true battler” and looks forward to being with him in person to celebrate at Christmas. ...

⠀

This certainly calls for a moment of cheer. What an amazing outcome for Roy and his family.

⠀

Please join us in sending Roy and his family our heartfelt best wishes .