VIDEO: Neznámý útočník přijel v Seattlu k davu demonstrantů a jednoho zřejmě postřelil

VIDEO: Here's is more complete footage of what happened in Seattle, with the car speeding in, an apparent shooting, and the man getting out with a gun. https://t.co/PnDbHwYy28 Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Here's is more complete footage of what happened in Seattle, with the car speeding in, an apparent shooting, and the man getting out with a gun. https://t.co/PnDbHwYy28