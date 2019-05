KLDR porušuje rezoluce OSN. Japonsko před příletem Trumpa zasáhlo zemětřesení

VIDEO: My light bobbling about just now #earthquake #Tokyo #Japan - early warning gave me about 5 seconds heads up. Preliminary M5.3 just to the east of the city, in #Chiba prefecture https://t.co/bF9rPPp5r5 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

My light bobbling about just now #earthquake #Tokyo #Japan - early warning gave me about 5 seconds heads up. Preliminary M5.3 just to the east of the city, in #Chiba prefecture https://t.co/bF9rPPp5r5