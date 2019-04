Představitelé G7 vyzývají libyjského maršála Chalífa Haftara, aby zrušil tažení na hlavní město Tripolis

VIDEO: Eastern Libyan troops commanded by Khalifa Haftar head west towards the country's capital of Tripoli in a challenge to the internationally-recognised National Accord government. Read more here: https://t.co/YM457qeTo0 https://t.co/Abb3iL8F4x Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Eastern Libyan troops commanded by Khalifa Haftar head west towards the country's capital of Tripoli in a challenge to the internationally-recognised National Accord government. Read more here: https://t.co/YM457qeTo0 https://t.co/Abb3iL8F4x