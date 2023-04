Wagnerovci dostávají tanky T-90, v Belgorodu vzplanula elektrická stanice

In Russia's Belgorod, a UAV reportedly hit the local thermoelectric power station causing a fire



Local Telegram groups reported a partial blackout in the city. Belgorod lies about 40 km away from Ukraine's border.

