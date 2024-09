Rusko se na vpád Ukrajinců chystalo měsíce, ukazují ukořistěné dokumenty

Ukrainian forces recently marginally advanced west of and on the northern side of the Ukrainian salient in Kursk amid continued Ukrainian assaults in the area on Sept. 19.



Geolocated footage posted on Sept. 19 shows Ukrainian forces recently marginally advanced east of Veseloe.… https://t.co/eVScSMRMQA https://t.co/ZQkWJYrSfA https://t.co/4Zl4aB4Fo1