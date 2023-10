Ukrajina poprvé použila rakety ATACMS. Hlásí zásah letišť a zničení vrtulníků

🐺 Ukrainian Armed Forces clarify information on occupation losses in Berdiansk and Luhansk. Destroyed:



▪️ 9 helicopters;



▪️ special equipment located at airfields;



▪️ air defense launcher;



▪️ ammunition depot.



▪️ airfield runways damaged/



▪️ The ammunition depot in… https://t.co/d49SJqGGML https://t.co/B1Xc6TRTcu