Správkyně Hongkongu tvrdě odsoudila poškození parlamentu protestujícími

"This is something that we should seriously condemn" - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes "society will return to normal as soon as possible" following day of violent protests at Hong Kong's parliament https://t.co/0dMGEUDXMn https://t.co/iTLCETVIC0