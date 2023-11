Ukrajincům se daří držet pozice na levém břehu Dněpru, snaží se prorazit

Russian milbloggers claimed that #Ukrainian forces maintain positions and continue ground activity on the east (left) bank of #Kherson as of Oct 31.



Russian forces cont'd airstrikes with glide bombs against targets on the west (right) bank of Kherson. https://t.co/wJIuj3TUFV https://t.co/0w1Wnep9NQ https://t.co/TD7jnsIwi8