Nový masívní útok na ukrajinské domy a elektrárny. Střely letěly až ke Slovensku

⚡️Update: Russian mass attack injures at least 20 people, including children.



Russia's large-scale drone and missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of June 1 injured at least four people in Lviv Oblast, 12 in Kharkiv Oblast, and four in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the State…