Ukrajinci zasáhli ropný sklad v Engelsu, nočním útokům čelil i Kyjev

⚡️ A massive fire at an oil depot in Engels (Saratov region) after a drone attack

Dozens explosions have heard by locals overnight

The governor of the Saratov region confirmed that Saratov and Engels were subjected to a massive UAV attack tonight. According to him, “the debris of… https://t.co/GKU1AhRcH7 https://t.co/ao4EpH5tdx