Rusko a Ukrajina si vyměnily válečné zajatce, mezi navrátilci jsou i ženy

Our people are home.



We have successfully brought back another 103 warriors from Russian captivity to Ukraine.



82 privates and sergeants. 21 officers. Defenders of the Kyiv and Donetsk regions, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. Warriors of the… https://t.co/CH0V5tBt93 https://t.co/M9YsZjpFct