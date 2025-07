🔥 Forecast for 22–28 July shows two clusters of extreme fire danger:



🔴 One across 🇳🇴 🇸🇪 🇫🇮



🔴 Another in 🇮🇹 South, the Balkans, 🇬🇷 🇨🇾 🇧🇬 🇷🇴 & 🇹🇷



Western & central Europe face lower anomalies, while 🇪🇸 Iberia remains at high risk.



🔗 https://t.co/j4RCMYwpnd https://t.co/5k9TlU1GHc